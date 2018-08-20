News
Bell’s new Gigabit Fibe 1.5 internet plan promises 1.5Gbps download speeds

Aug 20, 2018

10:48 AM EDT

Canadian national telecom service provider Bell has announced that its 1.5Gbps internet plan is now formally available to customers in Ontario.

Bell’s announcement comes on the heels of comments made during the carrier’s Q2 2018 earnings call.

The new plan promises download speeds up to 1.5Gbps, upload speeds up to 940Mbps and an unlimited monthly usage bucket.

Additionally, Bell’s Gigabit Fibe 1.5 currently plan costs $84.95 per month — exactly $10 more than Bell’s Gigabit Fibe plan, which promises download speeds up to 1Gbps.

It’s important to note that the plan regularly costs $109.95 per month. The $84.95 price represents a $25 per month discount that Bell is offering for the first six months.

Subscribers will also need to pay a one-time modem rental fee of $199.95 for the Home Hub 3000 modem/router needed to connect to Bell’s fibre network.

According to an August 20th, 2018 media release, the Gigabit Fibe 1.5 plan will also eventually rollout to Quebec, Canada’s Atlantic provinces and Manitoba.

Bell used its August 20th media release to reveal that its broadband fibre network covers a total of 9.5 million homes and businesses across seven provinces, “including 4.2 million locations served by direct [fibre to the premises] connections.”

It’s worth noting that with its Gigabit Fibe 1.5 plan, Bell is the only Canadian carrier currently promising download speeds exceeding 1Gbps.

Bell’s largest competitor Rogers currently offers an unlimited internet plan that promises download speeds up to 1Gbps, for $152.99 per month.

According to a June 2018 PCMag report, Bell is Canada’s fastest internet service provider.

