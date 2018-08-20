Protect Your Network Traffic for $20 with Goose VPN

Public Wi-Fi networks are incredibly convenient, especially when you need to stream a video or send an urgent email. However, with cybercriminals thirsting for your private info, no public network is safe.
The best way to protect your data is with a trusty VPN, especially if you use public networks often. Goose VPN subscriptions are currently on sale for as low as $19.67 CAD [$14.99 USD].
When browsing public and private hotspots, Goose VPN will protect your traffic by routing it to one of its 114+ private servers with 256-bit encryption. Goose VPN doesn’t limit your bandwidth, allowing you to browse the web faster. None of your traffic is logged, so you can rest assured that none of your private info can be leaked. Finally, users can use Goose VPN on unlimited devices simultaneously, so you can use it on your laptop and mobile device.
Goose VPN offers 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and lifetime subscriptions ranging from $78.81 CAD [$59.98 USD] to $1,180.87 CAD [$899.95 USD]. This deal cuts subscription prices significantly, and you can find a lifetime subscription here for $52.47 CAD [$39.99 USD]. That’s less than the price of a 1-year subscription at retail.
Comments