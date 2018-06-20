Bell fastest overall internet service provider in Canada, says PCMag

- Newfoundland and Labrador (Rogers) —174.1
- Quebec (Bell) —167.7
- Ontario (Rogers) —83.6
- Alberta (Shaw)— 66.3
- British Columbia (Telus) — 56.4
- Manitoba (Shaw) — 53.5
- Saskatchewan (SaskTel) — 18.9
Finally, PCMag found that the 10 Canadian cities with the highest speed indexes were as follows:
- Quebec City, Quebec — 371.7
- Gatineau, Quebec — 130.2
- Richmond Hill, Ontario — 92.9
- Orillia, Ontario — 90.3
- Edmonton, Alberta — 80.8
- Toronto, Ontario — 80.2
- London, Ontario — 69.6
- Ottawa, Ontario — 69.6
- Mississauga, Ontario — 64.9
- Kitchener, Ontario — 58.8
PCMag also has a tool that lets users perform their own speed tests.
Source: PCMag
