Bell fastest overall internet service provider in Canada, says PCMag

Jun 20, 2018

7:06 AM EDT

Bell logo on building
Bell is the overall fastest internet provider (ISP) in Canada, according to a new report from computer magazine PCMag.
To determine internet performance (measured by a “speed index”), PCMag looked at combined download and upload speeds from 10 different ISPs, including Bell, Rogers, Telus, Shaw and Eastlink.
Note that Bell was ranked three times in total for its nationwide Bell Canada service, Bell Aliant branch for Atlantic Canada and Bell MTS division in Manitoba.

FISP 2018 Canada - ALL ISPs

PCMag also looked at ISPs across Canadian provinces and found that Newfoundland and Labrador had the fastest speed index:
  • Newfoundland and Labrador (Rogers) —174.1
  • Quebec (Bell) —167.7
  • Ontario (Rogers) —83.6
  • Alberta (Shaw)— 66.3
  • British Columbia (Telus) — 56.4
  • Manitoba (Shaw) — 53.5
  • Saskatchewan (SaskTel) — 18.9

Finally, PCMag found that the 10 Canadian cities with the highest speed indexes were as follows:

  • Quebec City, Quebec — 371.7
  • Gatineau, Quebec — 130.2
  • Richmond Hill, Ontario — 92.9
  • Orillia, Ontario — 90.3
  • Edmonton, Alberta — 80.8
  • Toronto, Ontario — 80.2
  • London, Ontario — 69.6
  • Ottawa, Ontario — 69.6
  • Mississauga, Ontario — 64.9
  • Kitchener, Ontario — 58.8

PCMag also has a tool that lets users perform their own speed tests.

Source: PCMag

