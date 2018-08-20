Apple reportedly still working on MacBook Air successor with retina display and slim bezels

Though this is far from the first time we’ve seen this report surface, Apple is still reportedly working on a redesigned successor to the MacBook Air, according to a report stemming from Bloomberg’s often reliable Mark Gurman.
Corroborating earlier rumours, this new lower-end MacBook Air will reportedly feature slimmer bezels and a higher-resolution ‘Retina Display.’ Other than these changes, Gurman says that the laptop will “look similar to the current MacBook Air.”
It’s still unclear if the new MacBook will still get the previously reported processor spec pump, as well as what ports the laptop will feature — I have my fingers crossed that it’s a mix of standard USB-A and USB-C.
Apple’s current MacBook Air, which the company still sells today, has sat in tech purgatory since the release of the 12-inch MacBook and more recently, the controversial 2016 MacBook Pro. It’s expected that the new MacBook Air will be priced in the range of $1,000 USD, which means it will come in at approximately $1,300 CAD.
Along with the revamped MacBook Pro, Apple is also reportedly working on a new version of its beleaguered miniature desktop, the Mac Mini. Further, Bloomberg also says “storage and processor options are likely to make it more expensive than previous versions.”
Dating back to last October, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that Apple is still working on the Mac Mini. “We do plan for Mac Mini to be an important part of our product line going forward,” wrote Cook in a customer email at the time.
It’s expected that Apple will reveal three iPhone models, a redesigned iPad Pro with minimized bezels and Face ID, possibly a new Apple Watch and now, it looks like a new MacBook Air, at the tech giant’s upcoming September hardware event.
Given the barrage of devices Apple reportedly has in the works, it’s possible the company could hold a separate event in October with a focus on the MacBook Air.
Source: Bloomberg
