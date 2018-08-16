News
Apple to release new MacBook Air at the end of Q3 2018: report

Signs point to a September or October refresh for the MacBook Air

Aug 16, 2018

9:26 AM EDT

MacBook Air

Yet another publication is adding its voice to the chorus of sources reporting that Apple will launch a new MacBook Air later this year.

According to TrendForce, a Taiwanese market research firm, the tech giant will refresh the MacBook Air “at the end of the quarter.”

That timeline puts a new MacBook Air release on track for sometime between September and October 2018.

With reports that Apple will announce three new iPhones, a new iPad Pro as well as iMac and Mac mini refreshes at its annual fall hardware event, it’s possible the company could announce a new MacBook Air with a simple press release, much like it did the new MacBook Pros earlier this year.

TrendForce didn’t provide details on why it’s so certain Apple will release a new MacBook Air in Q3 2018, but as MacRumors notes, both Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — two of the more reliable forecasters of Apple’s future moves — have said the company will launch a new entry-level notebook at some point in 2018.

Apple hasn’t issued a major MacBook Air release since March 2015. Even the most recent model, released in 2017, features an old Broadwell Intel chip. What’s more, the current model doesn’t include a Retina screen like its newer siblings.

Source: TrendForce Via: MacRumors

