Apple to release new MacBook Air at the end of Q3 2018: report

Yet another publication is adding its voice to the chorus of sources reporting that Apple will launch a new MacBook Air later this year.
According to TrendForce, a Taiwanese market research firm, the tech giant will refresh the MacBook Air “at the end of the quarter.”
That timeline puts a new MacBook Air release on track for sometime between September and October 2018.
With reports that Apple will announce three new iPhones, a new iPad Pro as well as iMac and Mac mini refreshes at its annual fall hardware event, it’s possible the company could announce a new MacBook Air with a simple press release, much like it did the new MacBook Pros earlier this year.
TrendForce didn’t provide details on why it’s so certain Apple will release a new MacBook Air in Q3 2018, but as MacRumors notes, both Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — two of the more reliable forecasters of Apple’s future moves — have said the company will launch a new entry-level notebook at some point in 2018.
Apple hasn’t issued a major MacBook Air release since March 2015. Even the most recent model, released in 2017, features an old Broadwell Intel chip. What’s more, the current model doesn’t include a Retina screen like its newer siblings.
Source: TrendForce Via: MacRumors
