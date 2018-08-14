Popular live mobile trivia game HQ Trivia is now available on the Apple TV.
The game initially launched last year on the iPhone and iPad before eventually makes its way to Android devices.
While the live trivia game frequently experiences spikes in popularity when a larger than normal cash prize is involved, there hasn’t been much buzz surrounding the game show over the last few months.
It’s likely HQ Trivia is hoping bringing the app to the Apple TV will result in a spike in popularity.
Today we launched our Apple TV app where you can play HQ right on your 📺
Download it from the App Store today! pic.twitter.com/ZwllXmxZAM
— HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) August 14, 2018
HQ Trivia revealed the recently released tvOS app on Twitter earlier today. The app is compatible with the 4th-Generation Apple TV as well as the Apple TV 4K, complete with support for the iOS Remote app when it comes to voting. This feature will come in handy given how frustratingly inaccurate and difficult to control the Apple TV’s Siri remote can sometimes be.
While the live trivia show’s schedule often shifts, HQ Trivia typically broadcasts daily at 9pm and 3pm ET during the week.
