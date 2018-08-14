News
Oppo’s R17 might be our first glimpse of the OnePlus 6T

The slim notch puts the Pixel 3 to shame

Aug 14, 2018

5:28 PM EDT

Oppo R17

If you’re already thinking about the OnePlus 6T, Oppo might have a clue what it’ll look like.

OnePlus tends to borrow designs from it’s parent company Oppo. For example, the Oppo R15 and the OnePlus 6 are nearly identical.

As such, the new Oppo R17 may be a great example of what the 6T will look like. And if it is, we should be excited.

The device sports a nearly bezel-less display that looks bright and vibrant. It measures in at 6.4-inches at 2280 x 1080 pixels.

The R17 still sports a notch, but it’s a decidedly better notch. It’s much smaller than other notches and features a subtle curved shape. I think it looks really nice — especially in comparison to this behemoth.

However, tiny notches and bezel-less screens aren’t the only nice thing about the R17. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the inside there’s 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 670. While the mid-range chip design is standard for Oppo’s R series, OnePlus typically bumps it up to the latest Snapdragon 800 series.

The OnePlus 6T may shape up to be a very nice looking phone. If it keeps that in-display fingerprint scanner from the R17, it could be a very intriguing upgrade option.

Source: Android Police

