News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix film will open Toronto International Film Festival in September 2018

TIFF seems to be positioning itself as the anti-Cannes

Aug 14, 2018

4:43 PM EDT

0 comments

Netflix header

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has taken a significant step to distinguish itself from the world’s most prestigious film festival in Cannes, France.

According to the L.A. Times, this year’s TIFF will not only feature a number of Netflix-helmed productions, but the entire festival will open with a screening of David Mackenzie’s Outlaw King, two months before it premieres on Netflix on November 9th, 2018.

Outlaw King stars Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Florence Pugh, and tells the story of Robert the Bruce, the King of Scots from 1306 until 1329.

TIFF’s decision to open the festival with the screening of a Netflix film is contrary to the position taken by the prestigious Cannes film festival in France.

This year’s Cannes festival banned any film that won’t screen in physical French theatres — including Netflix productions — from competing for the Palme d’Or grand prize.

In spite of the fact that Cannes allowed streaming service properties from participating in a non-competitive manner, Netflix responded to the Cannes ban by refusing to screen any films at the festival.

Source: L.A. Times

Related Articles

News

Aug 14, 2018

4:40 PM EDT

Activision Blizzard reportedly finalizing deal for Toronto Overwatch League franchise

News

Aug 7, 2018

8:07 PM EDT

City of Toronto brings free Wi-Fi to nine shelters through Cisco, OnX partnership

Features

Sep 18, 2017

12:26 PM EDT

Huawei used its dual-camera P10 to shoot celebrity portraits at TIFF

News

Aug 8, 2018

6:39 PM EDT

‘Toronto Writes a Book’ lets Twitter users write a book with the Toronto Public Library

Comments