‘The Dark Knight’ to be re-released in Toronto next month in 70mm IMAX

Exactly 10 years ago today, director Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight swopped into North American theatres, breaking box office records and garnering significant critical acclaim.
To celebrate this milestone, Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that it will be re-releasing the film in four North American cities: Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Toronto.
Starting August 24th and for one week only, Warner Bros. Pictures will play The Dark Knight at four select theatres in special IMAX 70mm format. For context, the standard motion picture film format is 35mm.
In Toronto, fans will be able to watch The Dark Knight at Ontario Place’s Cinesphere. Tickets will go on sale July 20th.
According to Warner Bros. Pictures, the 70mm re-release will give fans a chance to see the movie the way it was intended. Back in 2008, The Dark Knight was notable for being the first major picture to use the Canadian-developed IMAX cameras. Multiple sequences from the film were shot in IMAX, including the iconic opening bank robbery scene.
Since then, IMAX usage has became commonplace in Hollywood, with Nolan and his peers going on to shoot numerous blockbuster films using the technology.
The Dark Knight also went on to become the highest-grossing movie of 2008 and the fourth movie in history to pass $1 billion at the box office. Further, the Christian Bale and Heath Ledger-starrer was nominated for eight Oscars, winning for Best Sound Editing and Best Supporting Actor for Ledger’s performance as The Joker — making him the first person to receive the award posthumously.
Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Via: Variety
