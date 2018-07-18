Marking the one-year anniversary of McDelivery, McDonald’s Canada will take part in a worldwide celebration event on July 19th.
Eligible adult residents living within a McDelivery area have the opportunity to win a piece of 90s-inspired swag.
To win the 90s swag, place a McDelivery order on July 19th and then share a photo with the McDelivery bag on Instagram or Twitter with the @McDonaldsCanada tag and the #McDelivery and #Contest hashtags.
The 90s swag items are part of McDonald’s Throwback Collection. The collection features denim jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts and hip packs. There is also a chance to win a number of promo codes for food items to use on future orders.
In the past year, McDelivery users ordered more than 10 million Chicken McNuggets. Additionally, the most popular items include, the Big Mac meal, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combos and the classic cheese burger.
To date, the largest order featured 50 Junior Chickens, 50 cheeseburgers and 50 orders of french fries.
McDelivery is available in more than 500 restaurants in more than 100 communities in Canada.
