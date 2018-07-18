News
Mario Kart-themed Hot Wheels are coming in June 2019

Jul 18, 2018

6:33 PM EDT

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart and Hot Wheels are finally teaming up.

Mattel is releasing Mario Kart-inspired Hot Wheels toys in 2019.

Both Nintendo and Mattel will have booths set up at the San Diego Comic Con from July 18th to the 22nd.

The toys will officially launch June 2019 for $4.99 USD. Mattel will also make tracks inspired by Mario Kart courses.

The new toys include Mario Kart favourites like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Wario, Rosalina and Toad.

Nintendo most recently added Labo support to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe back in June.

