Microsoft Store offering up to $300 off Surface Laptop and Surface Pro

The Microsoft Store is currently offering up to $300 off the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro in Canada.
Below is a list of the highlighted deals:
- Surface Book 2 — until July 18th at 2:59am ET, save up to $350 CAD (starting at $1,599 for 128GB/Intel Core i5)
- Surface Laptop — until July 18th at 2:59am ET, save up to $350 (starting at $949 for 128GB/Intel Core m3)
- Surface Laptop (Microsoft Certified Refurbished) — until July 20th at 2:59am ET, save up to $300 (starting at $1,109 for 128GB/Intel Core i5)
- Surface Pro — until July 20th at 2:59am ET, save up $350 (starting at $1,049 CAD for 128GB/Intel Core m3)
- Surface Pro + Platinum Signature Type Cover Bundle — until July 20th at 2:59am ET, save up to $250 (starting at $1,349 for 128GB/Intel Core i5)
- Surface Pro (Microsoft Certified Refurbished) — until July 20th at 2:59am ET, save up to $300 (starting at $899 for 128GB/Intel Core m3)
The full list of Surface promotions can be found here.
