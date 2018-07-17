News
Microsoft Store offering up to $300 off Surface Laptop and Surface Pro

Jul 17, 2018

2:06 PM EDT

Microsoft Surface Laptop on ground

The Microsoft Store is currently offering up to $300 off the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro in Canada.

Below is a list of the highlighted deals:

  • Surface Book 2 — until July 18th at 2:59am ET, save up to $350 CAD (starting at $1,599 for 128GB/Intel Core i5)
  • Surface Laptop — until July 18th at 2:59am ET, save up to $350 (starting at $949 for 128GB/Intel Core m3)
  • Surface Laptop (Microsoft Certified Refurbished) — until July 20th at 2:59am ET, save up to $300 (starting at $1,109 for 128GB/Intel Core i5)
  • Surface Pro — until July 20th at 2:59am ET, save up $350 (starting at $1,049 CAD for 128GB/Intel Core m3)
  • Surface Pro + Platinum Signature Type Cover Bundle — until July 20th at 2:59am ET, save up to $250 (starting at $1,349 for 128GB/Intel Core i5)
  • Surface Pro (Microsoft Certified Refurbished) — until July 20th at 2:59am ET, save up to $300 (starting at $899 for 128GB/Intel Core m3)

The full list of Surface promotions can be found here.

