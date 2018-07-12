Data miners have found evidence of new PokÃ©mon coming to PokÃ©mon Go

A group of data miners have discovered that several new legendaries and a few uniqueÂ PokÃ©mon have made their way into Pokemon Go’s game code.
On the night of July 10th, the data miners took toÂ TwitchÂ to reveal the nine newÂ PokÃ©mon added to the game by Niantic.
Some of theÂ PokÃ©mon, likeÂ Celebi, had already been announced by Niantic. Most of the reveals were new, however.
Smeargle, Jirachi, Nincada, Ninjask, Shedinja, Clamperl, Huntail and all ofÂ Deoxys’ forms were revealed in the leak.
Once both Smeargle and Celebi become officially available, players will be able to catch everyÂ PokÃ©mon in the Johto PokÃ©Dex. Players have speculated that it’s taken Niantic a while to add Smeargle because its only move is so unique. The attack is called ‘Sketch’. It copies the opposing PokÃ©mon’s previous move.
Nincada and its two evolved forms are being added along with a suite of other PokÃ©mon from the series’ third generation. Clamperl and Huntail have made their way into the game’s code, along with Deoxys. After this batch of PokÃ©mon are added to the game, there will only be five PokÃ©mon left to add and all the PokÃ©Dex’s that are currently in the game will be completable.
Spinda,Â Kecleon, Gorebyss,Â Regirock andÂ Registeel are apparently not in the game’s code yet.
It will be interesting to see what unique twists theseÂ PokÃ©mon bring to the game, especially Deoxys and its four forms. In traditionalÂ PokÃ©mon games, Deoxys can change between attack, defence, speed and normal forms. It will be interesting to see how this works out inÂ PokÃ©mon Go.
Image Credit:Â Reddit userÂ JANKA_lml
Source: Polygon
