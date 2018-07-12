News
Telus responds to new Shaw internet tier with PureFibre 300/300 promo

The deal is $55 for the first six months

Jul 12, 2018

2:42 PM EDT

Telus building

In response to Shaw offering its highest speed internet yet with a 300Mbps plan, Telus is now offering a two-year $55 per month fibre internet deal with symmetrical 300Mbps download and upload speeds.

The deal, like Shaw’s, discounts the monthly pricing for six months, after which time it increases to $95, according to Red Flag Deals users. It features an unlimited monthly data allowance and comes with free installation and Advanced Wi-Fi modem rental.

Telus’ symmetrical download and upload speeds, which are possible courtesy of its fibre network, is one of the main benefits over Shaw’s plan, which promises only 20Mbps upload speeds for consumers, and 30Mbps for business customers.

However, Shaw was pointed in its announcement of the new plan, stating it can “deliver its fastest speeds immediately, without needing to dig up lawns or wait indefinitely for new fibre lines.”

As many RFD users have already pointed out, Telus’ offer is only available within the fibre footprint, which still excludes many potential customers in British Columbia and Alberta.

Both Telus and Shaw only offer internet services in British Columbia and Alberta.

Shaw said its speed improvements were the product of “significant” network improvements and the implementation of DOCSIS3.1 technology.

Source: Telus Via: RFD

