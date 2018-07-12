News
Facebook’s Android app went down this afternoon

Jul 12, 2018

2:35 PM EDT

Facebook crash dialogue Android

Facebook was down this afternoon for a number of users across Southern Ontario, east and west coast U.S. and Europe.

The problem seemed isolated to the social media platform’s Android app. When a user opened Facebook on an Android phone, the app remained running for a couple of seconds before crashing.

According to Down Detector, users are reporting outages in a number of places across the world. However, Europe appears to be the hardest hit area.

Down Detecor displays where Facebook is reportedly down

However at around 2pm the app started working again, at least for us here at MobileSyrup.

Earlier today, Newsweek reported that European users had the issue as early as 6am ET. The problem spread across the Atlantic to Canada and the United States.

Facebook users took to Twitter to declare their frustration. The problem was fairly wide spread, affecting a number of people.

Furthermore, some Reddit users speculated the issue was related to a recent app update. MobileSyrup reached out to Facebook for comment regarding the issue.

Regardless of the cause, Facebook’s Android app seems back to normal now.

So Rest easy — you can go back to Facebooking in peace — browsing all those new augmented reality advertisements the social network is testing out.

Source: Newsweek Via: Reddit

