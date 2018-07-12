Facebook’s Android app went down this afternoon

Facebook was down this afternoon for a number of users across Southern Ontario, east and west coast U.S. and Europe.
The problem seemed isolated to the social media platform’s Android app. When a user opened Facebook on an Android phone, the app remained running for a couple of seconds before crashing.
According to Down Detector, users are reporting outages in a number of places across the world. However, Europe appears to be the hardest hit area.
However at around 2pm the app started working again, at least for us here at MobileSyrup.
Earlier today, Newsweek reported that European users had the issue as early as 6am ET. The problem spread across the Atlantic to Canada and the United States.
Hi. when i try to start my facebook it just closes down immediately. I have installed the app but the same error still. I have an Android mobile. Be the same mistake with snapchat yesterday, but it works now. @facebook
â€” Nils Eriksson (@nils_eriksson) July 12, 2018
Facebook users took to Twitter to declare their frustration. The problem was fairly wide spread, affecting a number of people.
Furthermore, some Reddit users speculated the issue was related to a recent app update. MobileSyrup reached out to Facebook for comment regarding the issue.
Regardless of the cause, Facebook’s Android app seems back to normal now.
So Rest easy — you can go back to Facebooking in peace — browsing all those new augmented reality advertisements the social network is testing out.
