Surface Mobile Mouse now available for pre-order in Canada

Microsoft’s new Surface Mobile mouse is available in Canada starting Wednesday.
The new mouse, announced alongside the Surface Go Monday, is available for pre-order on the Microsoft store.
Additionally, the mouse comes in three colours: Burgundy, Platinum and Cobalt Blue.
The Surface Mobile mouse is slim and light weighing in at 78 grams including the two AAA batteries it needs to run.
Furthermore, the mouse utilizes Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy meaning you won’t need a dongle to connect it. Also, thanks to Microsoft’s proprietary BlueTrack technology, the mouse is capable of tracking speeds of up to 30 inches per second.
The Surface mouse features the typical left and right click buttons as well as a wheel button. The scroll wheel is metal as well.
Finally, if you have Windows 10 April 2018 release or later, the mouse will be able to utilize Swift Pair. Swift Pair makes it easy to connect a device to a Windows machine. When you put the Bluetooth peripheral in pairing mode, Windows will notify you that a nearby device is is ready to pair. You can click ‘Connect’ to pair the devices.
The mouse is available for $49.99. Students, teachers and parents can get the mouse for a reduced $47.49 price if they’re eligible.
You can order the Surface Mobile mouse here.
Microsoft also brought a new Surface accessory to Canada in June. The Surface Connect to USB-C adapter is available as well and may be crucial for Surface Go users who want to make use of USB-C.
