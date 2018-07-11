The Asus ZenFone 4 is available at Amazon Canada for $349.99 CAD, an $169 reduction from regular pricing.
The phone is being sold and shipped directly by Amazon. While the listing indicates there is only a U.S. warranty for the device, I’ve been reassured by Asus that it’s a typo and the warranty is for all of North America.
The available phone features a 5.5-inch IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with a dual SIM. The device also sports a dual-rear camera setup with 12 and 8-megapixel sensors. A 3,300mAh battery powers the device and it supports up to 256GB of storage.
While the phone supports an older 16:9 aspect ratio, earlier this yearÂ MobileSyrupÂ reviewerÂ Rose Behar gave the device an 8 out of 10.
“I was sincerely impressed by its camera performance, battery life and reliability,” said Behar.
Source: Amazon Canada
