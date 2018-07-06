News
PREVIOUS|

Ant-Man and The Wasp stickers now available in SwiftKey for Android

Jul 6, 2018

7:09 AM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft’s SwiftKey AI-powered keyboard for Android now features an Ant-Man sticker pack to coincide with this week’s release of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Ant-Man and The Wasp stickersAnt playing drums

The stickers, which are also available on Skype, come in both still and animated form and feature prominent characters and set pieces from the superhero movie. While SwiftKey is also on iOS, the Ant-Man sticker pack is exclusive to the Android version of the app.

Some of the stickers include Ant-Man and The Wasp (both together and on their own), an ant drummer and a bird on a shrunken building.

The Ant-Man sticker pack can be accessed in the SwiftKey app’s new Toolbar section.

Ant-Man and The Wasp, starring Paul Rudd and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta’s own Evangeline Lilly, is now playing in theatres.

Related Articles

News

Jul 5, 2018

11:43 AM EDT

Playing HQ Trivia five days in a row now gives you extra lives [Update]

News

Jun 28, 2018

9:08 PM EDT

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ content coming to Marvel Strike Force mobile game

News

Jul 5, 2018

4:56 PM EDT

Classic RPG Old School RuneScape gets beta release on Android [Update]

News

Aug 1, 2016

8:03 PM EDT

Syncing bug caused some SwiftKey users to see leaked emails

Comments