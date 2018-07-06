News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry KEY2 now available in Canada

All three national telecoms are carrying the phone

Jul 6, 2018

8:05 AM EDT

0 comments

BlackBerry Key2

BlackBerry Mobile’s latest smartphone, the KEY2, is now available in Canada.

Canadian consumers can buy the black model of the QWERTY keyboard equipped handset starting today from all three of the country’s national carriers, as well as from Saskatchewan-based regional carrier SaskTel.

Later this month, the KEY2 will also be available in silver to buy outright from major retailers like Amazon.ca, Best Buy and Staples.

Besides its signature QWERTY keyboard, the KEY2 features a 4.5-inch LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 3,500mAh battery. Additionally, for the first time on a BlackBerry Mobile device, the KEY2 features dual rear-facing cameras.

Do you plan to pick up the KEY2? Let us know in the comment section.

Related Articles

News

Jun 28, 2018

10:23 AM EDT

BlackBerry-maker TCL is bringing its TV brand to the Canadian market

News

Jun 25, 2018

5:31 PM EDT

Rogers BlackBerry KEYone to receive Android Oreo update on July 5th

Features

Jun 7, 2018

10:15 AM EDT

BlackBerry KEY2 Hands-on: Bold and beautiful

News

Jul 5, 2018

3:34 PM EDT

Drivers in Toronto exploited the King St. pilot project to get free parking

Comments