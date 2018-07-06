BlackBerry KEY2 now available in Canada

BlackBerry Mobile’s latest smartphone, the KEY2, is now available in Canada.
Canadian consumers can buy the black model of the QWERTY keyboard equipped handset starting today from all three of the country’s national carriers, as well as from Saskatchewan-based regional carrier SaskTel.
- Bell: starting at $99 CAD on a two-year term
- Telus: starting at $100 on a two-year term
- Rogers: starting at $95 on a two-year term
- SaskTel: starting at $99 on a two-year term
Later this month, the KEY2 will also be available in silver to buy outright from major retailers like Amazon.ca, Best Buy and Staples.
Besides its signature QWERTY keyboard, the KEY2 features a 4.5-inch LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 3,500mAh battery. Additionally, for the first time on a BlackBerry Mobile device, the KEY2 features dual rear-facing cameras.
Do you plan to pick up the KEY2? Let us know in the comment section.
