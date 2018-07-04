UberEats offering unlimited free deliveries in Canada for two weeks

UberEats is currently offering unlimited free deliveries in Canada for two weeks.
To take advantage of the promotion, use the code ‘SUMMERDELIVERY’ in the UberEats app. Uber says users who order four or more times in the next two weeks will get a new code for two additional weeks of free delivery.
The promotion ends on July 16th at 11:59pm ET and covers booking and busy area fees, although food, drink, applicable taxes and tips are not included.
The UberEats app is available on Android and iOS.
In other UberEats news, the company recently announced that it is planning to expand into 100 additional Canadian cities.
