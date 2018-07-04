News
PlayStation's 'Mid-Year Sale' discounts over 850 games

Jul 4, 2018

8:07 AM EDT

To kick off the start of July, Sony has launched a two-week long ‘Mid-Year Sale’ on the PlayStation Store.

Altogether, over 850 PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita games are on sale. In particular, there are nearly 650 discounted PS4 games.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable PlayStation 4 deals, listed in Canadian dollars. Note that each game is discounted by a further 10 percent for those with a PlayStation Plus subscription.

The full list of deals can be found here. The Mid-Year Sale ends on July 17th at 11am ET.

