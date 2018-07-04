PlayStation’s ‘Mid-Year Sale’ discounts over 850 games

To kick off the start of July, Sony has launched a two-week long ‘Mid-Year Sale’ on the PlayStation Store.
Altogether, over 850 PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita games are on sale. In particular, there are nearly 650 discounted PS4 games.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable PlayStation 4 deals, listed in Canadian dollars. Note that each game is discounted by a further 10 percent for those with a PlayStation Plus subscription.
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $47.99 (regular $79.99)
- Far Cry 5 — $63.99 (regular $79.99)
- FIFA 18 — $31.99 (regular $79.99)
- Final Fantasy VII [original PlayStation game, playable on PS4] — $9.59 (regular $15.99)
- Final Fantasy IX [original PlayStation game, playable on PS4] — $22.39 (regular $27.99)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age — $38.99 (regular $64.99)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy [PlayStation 2 games, playable on PS4] — $20.99 (regular $34.99)
- NHL 18 Standard Edition — $20.79 (regular $51.99)
- Nioh — $27.49 (regular $49.99)
- Outlast 2 — $13.99 (regular $34.99)
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality [PlayStation VR game] — $27.99 (regular $39.99)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition — $51.59 (regular $119.99)
- Sprint Vector [PlayStation VR game] — $27.99 (regular $39.99)
- The Evil Within 2 — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition — $33.49 (regular $66.99)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The Mid-Year Sale ends on July 17th at 11am ET.
