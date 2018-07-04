OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T now support Project Treble via latest OxygenOS beta

The latest OnePlus 5 and 5T OxygenOS open beta builds add support for Google’s Project Treble program.
OnePlus made the surprise announcement on Tuesday, June 3rd, 2018.
“After several months of evaluation and hard work, we finally found a solution to make this possible,” wrote Manu J., a OnePlus beta program and developer relations member, on the company’s official community forums.
Announced ahead of I/O 2017, Project Treble represents Google’s latest attempt to reduce Android fragmentation. The idea behind the initiative is that by modularizing certain aspects of the operating system’s low-level system architecture, Google can help device manufacturers push major software updates to their users faster.
What’s notable here is that OnePlus was not required to support Project Treble with the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Both devices shipped with Nougat, and only devices that come pre-installed with Oreo are required to support Project Treble.
The upshot of this development is that it will make it easier and faster for OnePlus to issue major software and security updates to the OnePlus 5 and 5T. In combination with the company’s recently announced new two-year software update schedule, OnePlus 5 and 5T owners can look forward to excellent software support.
Instructions on how to install the open beta can be found on the OnePlus website.
Source: OnePlus Via: XDA Developers
Comments