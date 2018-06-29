OnePlus commits to new two-year software update policy

OnePlus is committing to a Pixel-like software policy.
On Thursday, the company announced, via its community forums, an official “Software Maintenence Schedule”.
Per the schedule, seen below, OnePlus will provide its devices with two years of software updates. Included in that promise is major operating system upgrades like the upcoming move to Android P.
Moreover, the company says it will push out an additional year’s worth of security updates, released every two months, to its devices.
In short, OnePlus’ new update policy matches up almost exactly with Google’s, though its updates are likely to come out at a slightly slower clip compared to Mountain View.
According to OnePlus, the new policy is going into effect immediately, starting with the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T and 6. It will also apply to any devices the company releases in the future.
As a result of the new policy, OnePlus will issue its final major software update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T this November, with security updates coming to an end in November 2019.
While OnePlus has had one of the better track records when it comes updating its devices, this is a major step in the right direction for the company. It makes it a lot easier to recommend one of the company’s devices.
Source: OnePlus
