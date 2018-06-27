Montreal-based Pornhub adds closed captions to more than 1,000 videos

While Pornhub is widely known for destroying the porn industry by operating as the industry’s version of The Pirate Bay, the world’s largest streaming porn platform’s frequent publicity stunts sometimes end up actually being great ideas.
Montreal-based Mindgeek, the parent company behind Pornhub, is adding closed captions to a selection of more than 1,000 clips, across number of genres on the pornography streaming platform.
Pornhub specifically says that it will offer “description and interpretive text” for those that “are not able to hear the video’s original audio.” Expanding on the concept, the streaming site says that the feature is designed to help viewers with accessibility issues to distinguish between which actor is speaking at a given time, as well as to identify changes in emotion.
Further, non-dialog sounds that are important to a storyline or scene will also feature close captioning, according to Pornhub.
Interestingly the porn streaming platform also says that, rather than coding these captions through an algorithmic system like other streaming video platforms, all content included in the service’s accessibility effort have been hand-captioned.
Pornhub also recently launched videos with audio descriptions for people with sight loss.
Comments