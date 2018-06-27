Fido offering $60/5GB plan plus $500 credit to win back some ex-customers

Fido is joining its parent company Rogers in attempting to win back some of its former customers.
We’ve received an email and a recording from a reader who informed us of a deal they received from the carrier. The reader recently left Fido for Koodo, before receiving the deal from Fido.
The reader said that Fido offered $60 per month for 5GB of data. Further, the deal offers a $500 bill credit, $0 down on a Samsung Galaxy S9 and unlimited nationwide talk and text.
Some may say the offer isn’t as good as the ones recently offered by Rogers, Telus and Bell, however, $60 at Fido will normally only get you 3GB of data and 500 minutes of talk time on a BYOD plan (though there is a bonus 3GB of data offer on now), or 1GB on a Small Tab.
It’s unclear if this deal is being offered in all provinces, as the the reader was from Alberta.
Let us know in the comments below if you’ve received this offer.
Comments