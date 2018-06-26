LG V40 will have five cameras, according to report

LG’s V30 successor, the V40, will feature five cameras, according to a source that spoke with Android Police.
The publication says two cameraswill be on the front (supporting a face unlock feature that potentially uses 3D mapping), while the other three will be on the rear.
While having three shooters on the rear has been done before with the Huawei P20 Pro, five total cameras is exceptional for a premium handset from a mainstream manufacturer.
According to AP, one of the three rear cameras will be a standard wide lens, another will be LG’s ultra-wide lens and a third will work towards an “as-yet undetermined purpose.” AP notes this could be a zoom lens, or it could be dedicated to depth-of-field effects, both common applications on modern smartphones.
Of course, whether all of this will result in better quality images, is yet to be seen — and will partially be dictated by LG’s image processing software.
Additionally, the publication stated LG’s next major smartphone will have a notched display and the design of a “scaled-up G7.” Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 will power the device, and LG’s Quad digital-to-analog converter (DAC) for Hi-Fi audio plus a dedicated Google Assistant button will also feature.
The fingerprint sensor will remain on the back, says AP.
While the publication did not indicate when the phone would launch apart from “later this year,” last year’s V30 was revealed in late August, so if LG follows that cadence, we may see the finished product by the end of the summer.
Source: Android Police
