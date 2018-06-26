News
Nintendo adds Labo support to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Jun 26, 2018

1:27 PM EDT

Mario Kart

Nintendo is rolling out a new update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that adds support for the Labo construction toy platform.

This marks the first Nintendo Switch game to feature Labo compatibility.

Now, Mario Kart fans can use the Labo’s cardboard Toy-Con Motorbike for a new racing control scheme. Turning and twisting the Labo’s handlebars will allow for in-game acceleration and steering, while the Joy-Con buttons will handle item usage, braking, drifting and more.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe features Labo support for up to four players, provided each of them has their own Labo kit.

Nintendo says it plans to add Labo support to additional Switch games in the future.

