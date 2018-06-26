News
Fortnite generated a record-breaking $318 million in revenue in May

Jun 26, 2018

12:49 PM EDT

Fortnite 9

Massively popular multiplayer game Fortnite generated more revenue in a single month than any other free-to-play game, according to a report from market intelligence firm SuperData.

The report, which looked at the worldwide digital video games market in May 2018, found that Fortnite‘s free-to-play Battle Royale mode brought in a record-breaking $318 million USD in revenue during the month.

However, SuperData notes that Fortnite‘s revenue growth is slowing down. In May, revenue rose just 7.6 percent, compared to 32 percent in April, marking the game’s slowest growth to date. Revenue growth is also much stronger than 2016’s mobile sensation Pokémon Go, which continually dropped after its incredibly successful launch month.

Fortnite‘s meteoric success is also particularly notable given that it’s only been available for less than a year, having originally released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in July 2017 and on iOS in early April.

The game also made its way to the Nintendo Switch earlier this month and was downloaded over two million times within 24 hours.

While it’s still early to see how Fortnite is faring on the Switch, a recent report states that the game brought in $100 million USD in its first 90 days on iOS.

Fornite‘s mobile earnings will certainly only continue to rise once the game launches on Android sometime this summer.

Source: SuperData

