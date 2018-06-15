Apple Maps is reportedly experiencing widespread outages.
According to a number of users on Twitter — and verified using a MobileSyrup iPhone 7 smartphone — Cupertino computing giant Apple’s GPS application is not providing directions for users.
It seems that there is an @Apple Maps #fail in progress. pic.twitter.com/DNlR8CnwJf
— The IT Nerd (@The_IT_Nerd) June 15, 2018
While Apple Maps is able to geo-locate users’ current locations, the application displays a “Directions Not Available” message whenever users attempt to search for directions.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Apple for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
In the interim, let us know in the comments section if Apple Maps is not working for you.
Update – 1:15pm: Apple Maps is now back in action and fully operational.
