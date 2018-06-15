News
PREVIOUS|

Apple Maps reportedly experiencing widespread outages [Update: back online]

Canada also seems to be included in the outages

Jun 15, 2018

11:46 AM EDT

0 comments

Apple Maps is reportedly experiencing widespread outages.

According to a number of users on Twitter — and verified using a MobileSyrup iPhone 7 smartphone — Cupertino computing giant Apple’s GPS application is not providing directions for users.

While Apple Maps is able to geo-locate users’ current locations, the application displays a “Directions Not Available” message whenever users attempt to search for directions.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Apple for comment. This story will be updated with a response.

In the interim, let us know in the comments section if Apple Maps is not working for you.

Update – 1:15pm: Apple Maps is now back in action and fully operational.

Related Articles

News

Jun 1, 2018

12:09 PM EDT

Interior navigation in Québec’s busiest airports coming to Apple Maps

News

Jun 4, 2018

6:25 PM EDT

iOS 12 brings iPhone X-like gestures to Apple’s iPad

News

Jun 14, 2018

8:06 AM EDT

Carrot Rewards adds RBC Rewards points as new reward option

News

Jun 7, 2018

10:56 AM EDT

Developers can now test out embedding Apple Maps on the web

Comments