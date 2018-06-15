News
Google rolls out AI-powered high-priority notifications to Gmail iOS app

Jun 15, 2018

11:08 AM EDT

Google has added a new feature to its Gmail app on iOS that uses artificial intelligence to prioritize email notifications.

According to Google, Gmail will now leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to identify the user’s most high-priority emails and send users push notifications accordingly.

The feature is available on some iOS devices now, with Google promising a full rollout within the next couple of days. Android Gmail users, meanwhile, are set to get the update “soon.”

Source: Google Via: 9to5Mac

