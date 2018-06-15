News
OnePlus issues update for OnePlus 6 bootloader security flaw

Jun 15, 2018

12:29 PM EDT

The OnePlus 6 in Silk White

OnePlus has issued a new OxygenOS update that addresses the OnePlus 6’s recently discovered bootloader security flaw.

The flaw was disclosed earlier this week by security researcher Jason Donenfeld, president of security firm Edge Security. The flaw allows malicious users with physical access to a OnePlus 6 to install a factory image to the device.

OxygenOS 5.1.7 change log

OxygenOS 5.1.7 also fixes a scheduling issue with ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode, as well as includes a variety of unspecified bug fixes and improvements.

Like most of its OxygenOS OTAs, OnePlus is rolling out 5.1.7 gradually to users across the globe, with Canadian users getting first dibs.

Source: OnePlus

