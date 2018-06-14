Carrot Rewards adds RBC Rewards points as new reward option

Carrot Rewards has announced a partnership with the Royal Bank of Canada to allow its app users to earn RBC Rewards points by achieving daily step goals.
RBC Rewards join the likes of Cineplex’s SCENE points, Aeroplan Miles and Petro Points as rewards that users can earn through the Carrot Rewards app.
RBC says the Carrot Rewards partnership part of a larger commitment of over $15 million to health and wellness programs across Canada.
In the press release, Carrot Rewards also cites a recent report from the Public Health Agency of Canada which states that more than 77 percent of Canadian adults and nearly 91 percent of children and youth are not meeting the Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines.
“Joining hands with one of our country’s largest banks provides us with a terrific opportunity to accelerate our shared vision to make a positive impact on the everyday lifestyles of Canadians,” said Andreas Souvaliotis, CEO of Carrot Rewards, in a press statement. “Adding RBC Rewards to the menu of choices on the Carrot Rewards app will further boost our platform’s unique relevance and popularity.”
The Carrot Rewards app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Comments