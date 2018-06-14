Essential Phone camera update adds camera roll enhancements, ‘tiny planet’ videos and more

Despite the black cloud that’s settled over the company, Essential’s software team continues to polish the PH-1’s camera app. On Wednesday, the company issued an update that adds several small new features and enhancements to the camera app.
We're continuing to improve the Essential Camera App! Today's release, rolling out now, includes enhancements to the camera roll interface, functionality to create Tiny Planet videos, and more. Download the update now: https://t.co/oACrr0Db24 pic.twitter.com/C8CtwsAHer
— Essential (@essential) June 13, 2018
To start, Essential has re-added the option to create, adjust and share ‘tiny planet‘ 360 videos.
On the more practical front, the app’s camera roll will now save burst shots from the same sequence as one group. Additionally, it will also display new icons for slow-mo, 360 and regular video, as well as burst mode shots, to make that content easier to find at a glance.
Lastly, Essential is promising various stability fixes.
Download the updated camera app from the Google Play Store.
Source: Essential
Comments