News
PREVIOUS|

Essential Phone camera update adds camera roll enhancements, ‘tiny planet’ videos and more

Jun 14, 2018

8:55 AM EDT

0 comments

Essential Phone

Despite the black cloud that’s settled over the company, Essential’s software team continues to polish the PH-1’s camera app. On Wednesday, the company issued an update that adds several small new features and enhancements to the camera app.

To start, Essential has re-added the option to create, adjust and share ‘tiny planet‘ 360 videos.

On the more practical front, the app’s camera roll will now save burst shots from the same sequence as one group. Additionally, it will also display new icons for slow-mo, 360 and regular video, as well as burst mode shots, to make that content easier to find at a glance.

Lastly, Essential is promising various stability fixes.

Download the updated camera app from the Google Play Store.

Source: Essential

Related Articles

Reviews

Jun 2, 2018

10:11 AM EDT

Huawei P20 Pro Camera Review: Rising up

News

May 28, 2018

10:17 AM EDT

Essential updates its Android P Developer Preview with bug fixes

News

Apr 5, 2018

3:10 PM EDT

Motorola updates its camera app ahead of 2018 smartphone launches

News

Jun 7, 2018

5:54 PM EDT

Essential announces Hi-Fi headphone module, MQA certification and Tidal partnership

Comments