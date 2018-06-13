Front camera portrait mode is now available on the OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 owners in Canada can now download the latest version of OxygenOS — 5.1.6 — to their smartphones.
The over-the-air update features several notable improvements, the most interesting of which being portrait mode for the device’s front-facing camera.
That said, there are also improvements to call clarity, fixes for stability issues when using two SIM cards and new scheduling options for do not disturb mode. Following the update, it’s also possible to display remaining battery power as a percentage, which was missing at launch.
OnePlus has started rolling OxygenOS 5.1.6 in Canada (and Germany) first, so you’ll likely see a notification prompting you to update soon, if you haven’t already.
Check out the full changelog on the OnePlus website.
Source: OnePlus
