A film with a solid idea, but a relatively weak execution, Netflix’s The Titan might just be the first movie that Viewer Experience is unable to recommend. It’s a movie that’s about biohacking, genetic engineering and space exploration, but that fails to deliver on almost all of those fronts.
This week, MobileSyrup news and telecom reporter Sameer Chhabra speaks with MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke to try to get to the bottom of why Netflix’s sci-fi slate seems to avoid being impressive.
Later in the episode, Wise Elephant Family Health Team lead physician Dr. Sanjeev Goel speaks about biohacking and the SPARK Biohacker Summit in Toronto.
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Do you have any recommendations or suggestions for which movies we should discuss next?
Send us an email to sameer@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Comments