Twitter Canada announces new managing director and head of revenue

Twitter Canada announced that it has appointed Paul Burns as its new managing director and Leanne Gibson as its first head of revenue.
Burns was previously the managing director of Huge, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations, key client relationships, and overall growth of the company’s office. Before that, he served as vice-president of digital at Shaw Communications and Shaw Media, where he launched customer experience initiatives like eCommerce, Self Serve, and TV Everywhere. Burns has also held various senior executive roles at Canwest, Sympatico/MSN, and Nokia.
Burns is set to start his new role in July, just under a year after the social media company’s former managing director, Rory Capern, abruptly departed the company to join Pelmorex as vice president of partnerships. Founding head of Twitter Canada Kirstine Stewart is currently at chief revenue officer at TribalScale.
Gibson was previously serving as Twitter Canada’s head of agency. She also served as Twitter Canada’s acting managing director between August 2017 and June 2018, where she worked with Canadian advertising, digital, and creative agencies. Before joining Twitter Canada, Gibson spent several years at AOL Canada as head of ad products and business operations.
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
