News
PREVIOUS

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch will support GameCube controllers

Jun 12, 2018

1:33 PM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo GameCube with controller

Nintendo has announced that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will feature GameCube controller support on the Nintendo Switch.

During its E3 2018 Direct presentation, the Japanese gaming giant confirmed the return of the popular controller in a full unveiling of the latest Super Smash Bros. game, which is set to release on December 7th, 2018.

Nintendo didn’t confirm how the GameCube controller will be supported, exactly.

The Wii offered native compatibility with the GameCube controller, while its successor, the Wii U, required an adapter to support the gamepad.

Nintendo did confirm, however, that every single playable fighter from previous Smash Bros. games is returning for Ultimate, including third-party characters like Street Fighter‘s Ryu, Final Fantasy‘s Cloud Strife and Metal Gear‘s Solid Snake.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7th, 2018.

A full breakdown of Nintendo’s E3 presentation can be found here.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Related Articles

News

Jun 8, 2018

10:51 AM EDT

Walmart Canada offering over 35 percent off game pre-orders for E3

News

Jun 11, 2018

9:27 PM EDT

Sony shows off violent, but touching gameplay footage of The Last of Us Part 2 at E3 2018 keynote

News

Jun 6, 2018

9:06 PM EDT

Ubisoft Toronto artist’s concept art named among best of year in gaming

News

Jun 5, 2018

6:40 PM EDT

EB Games Canada offering double trade credit on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games on June 7

Comments