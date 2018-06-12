Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch will support GameCube controllers

Nintendo has announced that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will feature GameCube controller support on the Nintendo Switch.
During its E3 2018 Direct presentation, the Japanese gaming giant confirmed the return of the popular controller in a full unveiling of the latest Super Smash Bros. game, which is set to release on December 7th, 2018.
Nintendo didn’t confirm how the GameCube controller will be supported, exactly.
The Wii offered native compatibility with the GameCube controller, while its successor, the Wii U, required an adapter to support the gamepad.
Nintendo did confirm, however, that every single playable fighter from previous Smash Bros. games is returning for Ultimate, including third-party characters like Street Fighter‘s Ryu, Final Fantasy‘s Cloud Strife and Metal Gear‘s Solid Snake.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7th, 2018.
A full breakdown of Nintendo’s E3 presentation can be found here.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
