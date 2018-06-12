Instagram partners with Canadian brands for Shopping in Stories launch

Instagram is adding shopping to Stories and partnering with select Canadian brands.
The social network has partnered with Aritzia and Sorel Footwear as part of the expansion, which brings new shopping options into Stories.
Now users will view stickers in Stories with a shopping bag. Clicking that bag will take them to a product details page. The details include price and a description of the product, along with a link to the website. Additionally, the details include photos of the product and other products contained in the story.
This comes as a further expansion to the in-feed shopping tags Instagram has now. The feature rolled out in Canada earlier this year and allows businesses to tag products in photos.
Considering the 300 million people using Instagram Stories, this addition could reach a fairly large audience.
According to an Instagram press release, a recent survey said Instagrammers often watch stories to stay in-the-know with brands they like.
It’s an interesting addition, however it remains to be seen how effective the feature will actually be.
