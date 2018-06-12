News
PREVIOUS|

Instagram partners with Canadian brands for Shopping in Stories launch

Jun 12, 2018

1:28 PM EDT

0 comments

Instagram app on Android

Instagram is adding shopping to Stories and partnering with select Canadian brands.

The social network has partnered with Aritzia and Sorel Footwear as part of the expansion, which brings new shopping options into Stories.

Shopping in Instagram Stories

Now users will view stickers in Stories with a shopping bag. Clicking that bag will take them to a product details page. The details include price and a description of the product, along with a link to the website. Additionally, the details include photos of the product and other products contained in the story.

This comes as a further expansion to the in-feed shopping tags Instagram has now. The feature rolled out in Canada earlier this year and allows businesses to tag products in photos.

Considering the 300 million people using Instagram Stories, this addition could reach a fairly large audience.

According to an Instagram press release, a recent survey said Instagrammers often watch stories to stay in-the-know with brands they like.

It’s an interesting addition, however it remains to be seen how effective the feature will actually be.

Related Articles

News

Jun 7, 2018

3:08 PM EDT

Instagram to launch long-form vertical video platform: report

News

Jun 11, 2018

6:36 PM EDT

Instagram is reportedly launching a long-form video hub on June 20th

News

May 30, 2018

8:11 PM EDT

Facebook introduces Instagram-like polls for Messenger Stories

News

May 17, 2018

4:47 PM EDT

Facebook Stories hits 150 million daily active users

Comments