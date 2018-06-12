News
Distributel partners with Eeyou Communications to provide telecom services in Northern Quebec

High-speed is coming to the Cree communities of Eeyou Istchee and the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region

Regional service provider Distributel and Eeyou Communications Network (ECN) have announced a partnership to bring high-speed internet service to approximately 4,000 homes in northern Quebec.

According to a June 12th, 2018 media release, the Cree communities of Eeyou Istchee and municipalities in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region now have access to “advanced telecommunications services with pricing comparable to major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Quebec City.”

Internet pricing ranges between $55 monthly for 60GB of download speeds up to 50Mbps and $153 monthly for unlimited monthly usage of download speeds up to 1000Mbps.

Additionally, Canada’s federal government and Quebec’s government have invested over $8 million CAD and $6.5 million CAD, respectively, to help fund the project.

“The federal government committed over $8 million to this project because, like ECN and Distributel, we understand that the prosperity of communities depends increasingly on their access to high speed Internet,” said Navdeep Bains, minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), in the same June 12th media release.

ECN is a not-for-profit corporation founded in 2004 as a result of a partnership between the Cree Nation Government, the Administration régionale Baie James, the Comission Scolaire de la Baie James and the Cree School Board.

Source: Distributel

