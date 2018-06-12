Here’s how to stream the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 in Canada

Canadian soccer fans have have been waiting since 2014 for the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)’s next World Cup series, and now it’s finally here.
This year the tournament will take place in several cities in Russia, meaning there will be a significant time difference.
The first game, Russia versus Saudi Arabia, will take place on June 14th at 11:00am ET (8:00am PT).
Canadians have three different ways of watching the upcoming series.
CTV
CTV will air some of the games coverage live on TV. CTV’s website will also live stream 24 World Cup games this summer. Lastly, the CTV GO app will both livestream content as well as make each game available on demand.
CTV GO is available on both Android and iOS.
TSN
The Sports Network (TSN) will also air FIFA. The network will show all 64 games, online and be on the TSN app. The TSN app will further offer tournament stats and a ‘Match of the Day’ feature offering a 30 minute highlight.
TSN GO is available on both Android and iOS
RDS
For the French-speaking Canadians, RDS will showcase all 64 games of the competition. The RDS app will offer on-demand videos for each of the games.
The RDS app is available on both Android and iOS
Bell Media has also announced the TSN Direct and RDS Direct. These subscription services are available for $24.95. This is for Canadians who don’t subscribe to the traditional TV services.
For the full 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia schedule, click here.
Source: LiveSoccerTV
Comments