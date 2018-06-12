TP-Link’s HS220 Wi-Fi dimmer switch now available for $80 at Best Buy Canada

Canadian smart home enthusiasts can now purchase TP-Link’s HS220 dimmable Wi-Fi light switch in Canada.
The smart dimmer hardware retails for $79.99 exclusively at Best Buy Canada, according to TP-Link (though the device hasn’t hit the retail site just yet). Additionally, it appears to be available through Amazon Canada.
It comes as an addition to TP-Link’s smart home ecosystem, which is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Microsoft Cortana and custom automation platform IFTTT.
The HS220 allows for automated dimming — useful for putting kids to sleep, for instance. The switch has a built-in brightness indicator, up/down dimmer buttons, an LED indicator and the ability to toggle settings to previous lighting settings with the tap of a button.
