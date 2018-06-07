Aiming for the cord cutting demographic, Bell Media has decided to offer digital TSN and RDS sports programming platforms to Canadians who don’t subscribe to those stations through traditional TV packages.
The platforms provide Bell Media’s English-language TSN and French-language RDS direct to consumers through a $24.95 monthly subscription with no contract.
Digital subscribers can access TSN and RDS’ programming through their computer, tablet, mobile device, Apple TV, Samsung SmartTV and Xbox One. Bell Media stated that more platforms will be announced soon as well.
Meanwhile, the TSN GO and RDS GO apps for traditional TV subscribers have been rebranded to the TSN and RDS apps, and are separate from the ‘Direct’ options.
“We’re delighted to have TSN Direct and RDS Direct join CraveTV as part of our direct-to-consumer streaming offerings,” said Randy Lennox, president of Bell Media in a June 7th, 2018 press statement.
“While TSN and RDS’ current subscribers already can stream extensive and exclusive sports content, TSN Direct and RDS Direct provide even more viewing options.”
TSN Direct’s content includes the network’s five feeds, featuring over 60 championship events, on-demand content and bonus streams of major sporting events. Meanwhile, RDS Direct offers French-language content from RDS, RDS2 and RDS INFO.
The launch comes ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, which begins June 14th and will receive full coverage on TSN Direct and RDS Direct.
The new Direct service from Bell Media challenges DAZN, which launched in 2017 with rights to NFL’s Game Pass.
Source: Bell Media
Image credit: Joseph Barrientos via Unsplash
