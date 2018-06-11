Koodo Mobile offers $50 credit for referrals, up to $300 per year

Telus’ mid-range carrier Koodo is now offering $50 in bill credits for customer referrals, up to a possible $300 per year.
The credits apply to both the customer who referred and the customer being referred. Usually, the credits are worth $25, but Koodo offers higher allotments on a semi-frequent basis. In March, it went as high as $100 per referral.
To get the credit, customers must log into their online account and follow the referral link on Koodo’s dedicated Refer A Friend program page.
The person who was referred must then redeem the offer by entering their name and email into the referral system before they activate a line.
After they’ve activated, referrals will need to log back into the referral system and enter their Koodo phone number.
Once all steps are complete, it will take four to eight weeks for the bill credits to show up on both accounts.
Source: Koodo Via: iPhoneinCanada
Comments