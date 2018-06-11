Skyrim is becoming an Alexa Skill.
During the Bethesda presentation at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), director Todd Howard announced that the newest platform release for Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is Amazon Alexa.
The announcement seemed like a joke at first, especially because the trailer featured comedian, actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, who exclaimed the well-known dragon shout “Fus Ro Dah” and ate 473 wheels of cheese.
However, there is a new Amazon Alexa Skill on Amazon.com that reads, “for the very first time ever, take your rightful place as the Dragonborn of legend (again) and explore Skyrim using the power of your own voice… your Thu’um!”
The player can quest, explore dungeons, fight dragons and die many, many times.
During Bethesda’s E3 conference, the company announced games like Elder Scrolls: Blades, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a sequel to Doom and gave extensive detail about Fallout 76, a co-op online survival game.
Currently, the Skill is not available in Canada, sorry Canadian Dragonborns.
Source: Amazon
Update:06/11/2018: We’ve reached out to Amazon Canada the skill is not available for Canadians.
