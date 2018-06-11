Second new LG Wear OS watch spotted on FCC website

Back at the start of last month, the FCC revealed, via a certification filing, that LG was preparing to release a new Wear OS smartwatch. In a new filing, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission has revealed LG is working on a second Wear OS device, LM-W319.
The filing, spotted by Droid Life, is just as vague as the previous one. It’s clear LM-W319 is a Wear OS-based smartwatch, based on the documentation provided by the FCC. It’s also clear the device has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity but not LTE connectivity; the FCC didn’t do any cellular-related testing.
Both LM-W315 and LM-W319 were also spotted in LG’s OpenSource Code Distribution centre, where they’re listed as mobile devices that run Android O and Wear OS.
Q7 launched about a week ago. V35 (ThinQ) just announced today. And the watch — probably the rumored LG Watch Timepiece hybrid — has already passed through the FCC, and should debut soon. https://t.co/qWUJSn6KaP
According to a recent tweet from Evan Blass, we should see the LG Watch Timepiece, what’s likely LM-W315, soon.
