LG G7 leak reveals ‘ThinQ’ branding, Snapdragon 845

Leaked images of LG’s upcoming flagship have appeared carrying ‘ThinQ’ branding, courtesy of TechRadar.
This supports a previous leak from prominent tipster Evan Blass that stated LG’s upcoming device would be titled the LG G7 ThinQ.
ThinQ is LG’s artificial intelligence branding, which the company introduced previously put under prominent display with its LG V30s ThinQ.
The leak further indicates that the device features a notched 6.1-inch display, Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
Images also show a power button the right side of the device and what could be a dedicated AI button on the left side.
It will reportedly launch in May, and TechRadar expects an announcement in late April.
Source: TechRadar
