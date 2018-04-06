News
PREVIOUS|

Chinese concept phone reveals a new way to hide the notch

The Doogee Mix 4 may be the phone to watch

Apr 6, 2018

12:18 PM EDT

0 comments

Chinese phone manufacturer Doogee has come up with a unique smartphone design prototype that eliminates the notch from the top of edge-to-edge displays.

The prototype, called the Mix 4, hides the front facing camera, light sensors and speaker behind the display, requiring users to flip it up only when they need it. This design choice is reminiscent of the slide-out keyboard on phones like the LG Rumor 2 and the Blackberry Torch.

The prototype has a 6-inch display with a 97 percent screen-to-body-ratio, putting it above other phones like the iPhone X, which only has an 83 percent ratio.

While the company doesn’t sell its phones in Canada, this concept has the potential to shape how other manufacturers eliminate bezels on their flagships.

Image Source: Mrwhosetheboss

Source: Mrwhosetheboss Via: The Next Web 

Related Articles

News

Apr 4, 2018

10:39 AM EDT

OnePlus will let you hide the OnePlus 6’s iPhone X-inspired notch

News

Aug 7, 2015

10:29 AM EDT

Apple has been testing styluses for use with the iPad

News

Oct 12, 2012

8:59 PM EDT

LG Nexus 4 gets first review, slightly shorter and wider than the Galaxy Nexus

News

Jul 29, 2012

11:25 AM EDT

Early iPhone and iPad prototypes reveal wildly divergent designs from finished products

Comments