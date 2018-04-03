News
LG may call its next flagship the LG G7 ThinQ

Apr 3, 2018

12:40 PM EDT

LG G6

LG reportedly has gone through a number of different name changes for its upcoming flagship, however, the name that comes up most often is still the ‘LG G7.’

According to the prolific leaker Evan Blass, the South Korean company may, in fact, call its device the LG G7 ThinQ. ThinQ refers to the artificial intelligence (AI) used in LG’s camera app, similar to the LG V30s ThinQ.

Blass doesn’t say anything else about the device in his tweet, however, previous leaks point to the LG G7 ThinQ including a dedicated AI button. The AI button, to be placed below the volume rocker, might launch Google Assistant, Alexa or LG’s ‘Q voice’ assistant. It’s similarly possible that LG’s AI button may be a quick way to control other LG ThinQ products by opening up the ThinQ app.

Additionally, the LG G7 ThinQ is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset and a 6-inch OLED display with a 900 pixels per inch (ppi) screen density, 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution as well as a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Further, it’s also to showcase an iPhone X-inspired notch with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a wide-angle lens.

However, you can take all of these rumours with a grain a salt — even though Evan Blass is often reliable —  and wait until LG reveals the handset, likely in June.

Source: Evan Blass

