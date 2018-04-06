Snapchat has started rolling out its TrueDepth selfie lenses

Snapchat has begun rolling out it its augmented reality TrueDepth selfie lenses today.
The feature was first shown off at the iPhone X launch event as a demo of the TrueDepth camera’s capabilities. It’s now available for use by anyone with an iPhone X.
This silent update will use FaceID’s facial mapping technology to better overlay an augmented reality mask onto users in Snapchat.
So far there are just three lenses that use this new technology, with more likely to appear in the future in the same way regular lenses crop up.
Source: MacRumors
