LG’s G7 rumoured to feature AI button and enhanced camera

LG’s next smartphone is rumoured to pack new, advanced camera functionality and a dedicated AI button.
The new features were first reported by Korean news outlet ETNews, which states that the camera will feature a f/1.5 aperture and will be announced at the end of April.
The rumoured AI button lines up with recent leaked images that show off an extra button below the volume rocker. This button might launch Google Assistant, Alexa and LG’s ‘Q voice’ assistant.
LG has been releasing a number of AI voice assistant devices lately, such as the ThinQ TV with, Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Since some of these other devices feature Alexa support, there is a chance that this new AI button could also integrate Amazon’s assistant as well.
This button could make IoT devices more easily controlled by a smart phone by dedicating a hardware button to activating a voice assistant or bringing up the ThinQ app.
Source: ETNews, YouTube Via: Android Authority
Comments